Ausar Thompson Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Thompson will be held out of Wednesday's game against Boston due to medical conditioning management.

Thompson logged 14 minutes Tuesday against the Bucks, scoring eight points with five rebounds, one assist and one block. However, he's not yet been cleared to play in both halves of back-to-back sets after suffering from blood clots in March, which resulted in him getting off to a delayed start to the season. Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio are candidates to pick up a few minutes in Thompson's absence.