Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 6:48am

Thompson will be held out of Wednesday's game against Boston due to medical conditioning management.

Thompson logged 14 minutes Tuesday against the Bucks, scoring eight points with five rebounds, one assist and one block. However, he's not yet been cleared to play in both halves of back-to-back sets after suffering from blood clots in March, which resulted in him getting off to a delayed start to the season. Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio are candidates to pick up a few minutes in Thompson's absence.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now