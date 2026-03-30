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Ausar Thompson Injury: Spotted at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:18am

Thompson (ankle) was present at Monday's shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Thompson remains questionable on the official injury report, but his presence at shootaround is a good sign for his status. If he ultimately is held out, the Pistons could lean more on Javonte Green, Ronald Holland and Kevin Huerter.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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