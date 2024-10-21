Ausar Thompson Injury: Team option exercised

The Pistons exercised the third-year team option on Thompson's (illness) rookie contract Monday, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Thompson remains ineligible to play in any games until he's given clearance by the NBA Players' Association after dealing with blood clots last season. Thompson and the Pistons have remained confident the youngster will be able to continue his playing career soon, and this transaction is another step in the right direction. As a rookie, Thompson made 63 regular-season appearances, including 38 starts, and showcased a two-way game that could flourish in fantasy. However, his offensive efficiency was a disaster, as he posted 48/19/60 shooting splits.