Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.

Thompson will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday in Toronto. With the 23-year-old forward sidelined, Ronald Holland, Marcus Sasser and Kevin Huerter are candidates to see increased minutes.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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