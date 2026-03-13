Ausar Thompson Injury: Won't play Friday
Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.
Thompson will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday in Toronto. With the 23-year-old forward sidelined, Ronald Holland, Marcus Sasser and Kevin Huerter are candidates to see increased minutes.
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