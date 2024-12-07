Ausar Thompson Injury: Won't play Saturday
Thompson (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Thompson will miss his second straight game Saturday, though this time it's due to a groin injury. The Pistons have an extended break until their next game against the Celtics on Thursday, so it's possible Thompson returns for that game. Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio should see extended playing time off the bench Saturday due to Thompson's absence.
