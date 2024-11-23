Ausar Thompson News: Available to make season debut

Thompson (illness) is available to make his season debut in Saturday's game against the Magic.

Thompson will finally make his season debut Saturday, and his return to the rotation should boost the Pistons' second-unit depth enormously. He averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a rookie, and he should see minutes right away in a rebuilding Pistons team that can certainly use his versatility on both ends of the court.