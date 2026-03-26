Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Thompson (ankle) is available for Thursday's meeting with the Pelicans.

Thompson is good to go for the second leg of a back-to-back set, so make sure you've got him active. The 23-year-old swingman has racked up 12 steals over his past three games.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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