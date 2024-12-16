Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Best outing of year as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Thompson posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime victory over Miami.

Thompson got the starting nod Monday due to Tobias Harris (hand) out, concluding his second start of the year one rebound shy of a doubled-double while coming up one point short of the 20-point mark. Thompson set new season high totals in scoring and rebounds, entering Monday yet to record more than nine points in six outings.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
