Ausar Thompson News: Best outing of year as starter

Thompson posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime victory over Miami.

Thompson got the starting nod Monday due to Tobias Harris (hand) out, concluding his second start of the year one rebound shy of a doubled-double while coming up one point short of the 20-point mark. Thompson set new season high totals in scoring and rebounds, entering Monday yet to record more than nine points in six outings.