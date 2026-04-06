Ausar Thompson News: Blocks three shots in loss
Thompson finished with eight points (4-5 FG), three rebounds, six assists and three blocks over 31 minutes during Monday's 123-107 loss to Orlando.
Thompson was passive on the offensive end, a trend that has hampered him all season. However, he did manage to record at least three blocks for the second time in his past three games, continuing what has been a strong season on the defensive end. Expect him to continue in a similar role for the remainder of the season, and likely into next season as well.
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