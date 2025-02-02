Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson News: Briefly exits Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 2:50pm

Thompson (undisclosed) returned after leaving for the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bulls, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's unclear why Thompson went back to the locker room; however, the second-year pro handled his normal workload the rest of the way. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

