Ausar Thompson News: Career-high seven steals
Thompson finished with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and seven steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 115-101 victory over the Warriors.
Thompson flexed his muscles on the defensive end, recording a career-high seven steals. Although the rest of his line was mostly underwhelming, anyone rostering Thompson is likely doing so in a bid to boost their defensive stats. While the production is exciting, the fact that he is still only playing minutes in the mid-20s is somewhat underwhelming. He remains a must-roster player, albeit in specific situations only.
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