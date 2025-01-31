Ausar Thompson News: Chips in three blocks in win

Thompson racked up two points (1-4 FG), four rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 117-102 win over Dallas.

Thompson continues to yield inconsistent scoring efforts. Since joining Detroit's first unit during the Jan. 4 win over Minnesota, the 2023 first-rounder has reached double-digit scoring figures in just six of these 12 outings. Thompson, however, is averaging 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 22.3 minutes per game during this frame, so he's finding other ways to contribute. That said, the Pistons appear to be watching Thompson's workload after he dealt with a blood clot to begin the season.