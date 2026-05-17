Ausar Thompson News: Closes with disappointing effort

Thompson contributed five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks over 29 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Thompson failed to have much of an impact in the Game 7 loss, bringing to an end what was a dominant defensive performance throughout the majority of the playoffs. In 14 appearances, he averaged 3.8 combined steals and blocks, underscoring his impact on that end of the floor. However, the fact that he is a liability on the offensive end cannot be overlooked. During that 14-game span, he averaged just 8.2 points in 30.5 minutes per contest. For him to become a more well-rounded asset, Thompson will need to boost his offensive production consistently.