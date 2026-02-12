Ausar Thompson News: Contributes across the board
Thompson closed with four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 victory over the Raptors.
While Wednesday's effort was relatively muted, Thompson has bounced back nicely overall from shaky start to the season. The versatile forward has averaged 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals in 25.1 minutes per contest in his last 12 games, shooting 52.4 percent from the floor. That said, Thompson's subpar foul shooting and lack of outside scoring could continue to limit his minutes to the 20s.
