Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Fills stat sheet admirably

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 9:57am

Thompson ended Friday's 133-122 win over the Cavaliers with 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 32 minutes.

Thompson has been playing at a high level of late. Even though his scoring numbers aren't eye-popping, he does enough in other categories to be a reliable fantasy alternative across all formats. Since the beginning of March, Thompson has averaged 0.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now