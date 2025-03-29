Ausar Thompson News: Fills stat sheet admirably
Thompson ended Friday's 133-122 win over the Cavaliers with 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 32 minutes.
Thompson has been playing at a high level of late. Even though his scoring numbers aren't eye-popping, he does enough in other categories to be a reliable fantasy alternative across all formats. Since the beginning of March, Thompson has averaged 0.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
