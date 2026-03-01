Ausar Thompson News: Fills up box score in win
Thompson accumulated nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 win over the Magic.
Thompson's playing time remains inconsistent, but he was still able to stuff the stat sheet Sunday. The 2023 first-rounder could remain at risk of losing minutes to Ronald Holland or Caris LeVert late in games when the Pistons need more scoring, but Thompson is locked into a starting role. Over his past six outings, he's averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game.
