Ausar Thompson News: Flirts with double-double in win

Thompson logged 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 win over the Hornets.

Thompson provided Detroit with a balanced effort Sunday, tallying a team-high-tying steals total while concluding two rebounds shy of a double-double. Thompson has recorded at least 15 points in four contests this season, adding eight or more boards in two of those outings.