Ausar Thompson News: Gets 16 minutes in season debut

Thompson (illness/conditioning) made his season debut in Monday's 102-100 win over the Raptors, finishing with five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

The second-year forward made his 2024-25 debut Monday after missing the Pistons' first 18 games of the season while awaiting medical clearance from a blood clot issue that first cropped up last March and then getting himself back into playing shape. The Pistons may have deliberately eased Thompson back in with a light workload Monday, and he also exited for a brief period of time after being kicked in the knee. Thompson could see his playing time pick up a bit in the games to come, but now that he's part of a Detroit roster that looks to be much improved from last season's 14-win outfit, a consistent 25-to-30-minute role won't necessarily be in the cards.