Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 3:44pm

Thompson (illness) is available and starting in Thursday's game against Golden State.

Thompson will give it a go Thursday, snapping a two-game absence streak due to the illness. The second-year forward will re-enter the starting five for Tim Hardaway (back) in his return, and over his last 10 outings (three starts), Thompson has averaged 8.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 assists across 19.7 minutes per contest.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
