Ausar Thompson News: Grabs 15 boards, adds five steals
Thompson posted six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and five steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Thompson was a beast on the glass, pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds, while also adding seven combined steals and blocks. Despite inconsistent production on the offensive end, Thompson has delivered elsewhere, averaging 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 blocks through the first five games of the series. The Pistons now trail 3-2, and will head to Orlando in hopes of forcing a Game 7.
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