Ausar Thompson News: Huge effort on defense in Game 3

Thompson ended with 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Magic in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The seven combined blocks and steals represented his best total since March 20, when the third-year forward racked up seven steals and a block in a win over the Warriors. The 17 points were also Thompson's best performance on offense in the series so far, and he's averaging 12.0 points, 7.7 boards, 2.3 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 assists in 30.0 minutes heading into Game 4 on Monday.