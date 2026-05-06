Ausar Thompson News: Impactful in Game 1 win

Thompson contributed 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Thompson continues to see big minutes on a nightly basis, having logged at least 33 in five of the past six games. Although his regular-season role was frustrating for fantasy managers, it appears that JB Bickerstaff has figured out just what Thompson means to this team. Through eight playoff appearances, he has recorded 34 combined steals and blocks, while also averaging 8.5 rebounds.