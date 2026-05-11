Ausar Thompson News: Limited impact in loss

Thompson contributed four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Thompson had a muted performance on the offensive end and didn't offer much defensively in his limited minutes. The third-year forward logged fewer than 24 minutes for the first time this postseason and finished with a game-worst minus-27 point differential. He'll look to bounce back during Wednesday's Game 5 in Detroit.