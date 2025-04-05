Ausar Thompson News: Loaded stat line Friday

Thompson recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-105 victory over the Raptors.

Thompson was efficient with his shot and did a good job of filling out the stat sheet in this 12-point win, though fantasy managers who have trusted in the second-year forward are probably getting used to these stat-filling performances by now. Thompson has settled into a starting role for the Pistons due to his ability to play and guard multiple positions, and he's been part of the first unit in each of the team's 22 games since the All-Star break. During that stretch, Thompson is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks across 24.1 minutes per game.