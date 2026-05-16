Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Logs four steals in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Thompson racked up 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 24 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 115-94 victory over Cleveland in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Thompson managed to reach double-digit points for the first time since Game 2 on May 7, but he made most of his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor. It was the third time this postseason that he logged at least four steals, and he has done so in each of his last two games. The Pistons will need Thompson's defensive prowess for Game 7 on Sunday.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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