Ausar Thompson News: Logs four swipes in loss
Thompson totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Cavaliers.
It was the seventh time this season that Thompson recorded at least four steals in a game, five of which have come since Jan. 19. He's logged at least two steals in six of his last seven outings and finished Tuesday's game as Detroit's third-leading scorer behind Jalen Duren (24 points) and Tobias Harris (19 points). Thompson has averaged 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 28.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
