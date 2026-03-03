Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Logs four swipes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Thompson totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was the seventh time this season that Thompson recorded at least four steals in a game, five of which have come since Jan. 19. He's logged at least two steals in six of his last seven outings and finished Tuesday's game as Detroit's third-leading scorer behind Jalen Duren (24 points) and Tobias Harris (19 points). Thompson has averaged 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 28.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
45 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers
Author Image
Adam King
50 days ago