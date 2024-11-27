Ausar Thompson News: Making first start of season

Thompson will start Wednesday's game against Memphis, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Cade Cunningham (hip) and Tobias Harris (hip) sidelined, Thompson will make his first start of the season. The second-year wing made his season debut Monday, posting five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 16 minutes. Thompson will presumably still face a minute restriction despite starting.