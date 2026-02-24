Ausar Thompson News: Muted effort in loss
Thompson provided eight points (4-6 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to San Antonio.
This performance wasn't up to Thompson's usual standards, and his minutes took a hit as a result. Thompson had cleared 30 minutes in his previous two outings, so fantasy managers will be hoping this is just a bump in the road.
