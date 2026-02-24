Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Muted effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 10:59am

Thompson provided eight points (4-6 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to San Antonio.

This performance wasn't up to Thompson's usual standards, and his minutes took a hit as a result. Thompson had cleared 30 minutes in his previous two outings, so fantasy managers will be hoping this is just a bump in the road.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
38 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers
Author Image
Adam King
43 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Start/Sit: Tre Jones & Ayo Dosunmu Set To Soar
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Start/Sit: Tre Jones & Ayo Dosunmu Set To Soar
Author Image
Adam King
50 days ago