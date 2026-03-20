Ausar Thompson News: Nearly double-doubles
Thompson ended with 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 victory over Washington.
Thompson saw a modest workload Thursday as the Pistons easily handled the Wizards. With Cade Cunningham (chest) out indefinitely, Thompson is likely to see more ball-handling responsibilities going forward which can only be a good thing for his fantasy appeal.
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