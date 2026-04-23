Ausar Thompson News: Notches 11 points in win

Thompson amassed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 win over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Thompson had his fingerprints all over this game as the Pistons leveled the series at one win apiece. Over his first two postseason appearances, he's averaging 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.5 steals in 26.5 minutes per contest.