Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Officially in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Thompson (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Thompson was bumped up to probable Saturday morning, and the 22-year-old has finally gotten the green light to play. In his last five appearances, Thompson is averaging 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.4 blocks across 29.8 minutes.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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