Ausar Thompson News: Productive across board

Thompson finished with 10 points (5-7 FG), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 106-97 win over the Clippers.

This was another good example of Thompson's upside when he's firing on all cylinders. He's had a terrific month for the Pistons, posting averages of 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals in 24.4 minutes across 10 February outings. He's also hitting a blistering 66.3 percent of his shots from the field as he continues to live inside the paint.