Ausar Thompson News: Productive in easy win
Thompson finished with 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 134-106 victory over Utah.
Isaiah Stewart missed this game with a back injury, while Tobias Harris was absent due to personal reasons. Thompson stepped up in their absence, once again showing the kind of upside he can offer. He's been a top-50 player in nine-category formats over his last 14 games, averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals in just 24.9 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now