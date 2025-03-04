Ausar Thompson News: Productive in easy win

Thompson finished with 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 134-106 victory over Utah.

Isaiah Stewart missed this game with a back injury, while Tobias Harris was absent due to personal reasons. Thompson stepped up in their absence, once again showing the kind of upside he can offer. He's been a top-50 player in nine-category formats over his last 14 games, averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals in just 24.9 minutes.