Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Provides full stat line in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Thompson totaled four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Raptors.

Following a four-game absence with an ankle sprain, Thompson chipped in across the board for the Pistons on Sunday. The third-year forward didn't appear to face a minutes restriction in his return. Since the All-Star break, Thompson has averaged 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game over nine contests.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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