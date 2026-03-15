Ausar Thompson News: Provides full stat line in return
Thompson totaled four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Raptors.
Following a four-game absence with an ankle sprain, Thompson chipped in across the board for the Pistons on Sunday. The third-year forward didn't appear to face a minutes restriction in his return. Since the All-Star break, Thompson has averaged 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game over nine contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 132 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 132 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 105 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More