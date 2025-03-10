Ausar Thompson News: Quiet in win
Thompson registered five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.
This was a dud by Thompson's standards, but fantasy managers will want to hang on tightly to the forward. In just 24.2 minutes over his last 10 outings, Thompson has produced ninth-round value in nine-category formats with 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.6 blocks on 56.0 percent shooting from the field.
