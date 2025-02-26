Ausar Thompson News: Racks up five steals in blowout

Thompson totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and five steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-97 victory over Boston.

Thompson took a back seat offensively while Malik Beasley (26 points) and Cade Cunningham (21 points) vaulted the Pistons over the Celtics. However, Thompson was plenty impactful on the opposite end, notching his third game this season with at least five steals. Thompson missed the final 7:42 of regulation after sustaining a leg cramp, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Considering the lopsided score, Thompson's presence on the court wasn't needed in the closing minutes. He should be good to go for Friday's matchup with Denver.