Ausar Thompson News: Racks up five stocks in loss
Thompson closed Wednesday's 130-129 overtime loss to the Hawks with 18 points (9-11 FG), four rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals in 37 minutes.
Thompson, who was held to just six points on 3-for-11 shooting his last time out, was much more assertive Wednesday, and he only missed one shot through the first half of action. This was his ninth game of the season with at least four steals, and he ranks in the top-5 in that category, with 122 total snatches on the year.
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