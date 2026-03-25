Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Racks up five stocks in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Thompson closed Wednesday's 130-129 overtime loss to the Hawks with 18 points (9-11 FG), four rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals in 37 minutes.

Thompson, who was held to just six points on 3-for-11 shooting his last time out, was much more assertive Wednesday, and he only missed one shot through the first half of action. This was his ninth game of the season with at least four steals, and he ranks in the top-5 in that category, with 122 total snatches on the year.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Alex Barutha
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago