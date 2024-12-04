Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson News: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 11:11am

Thompson (rest) will be held out of Wednesday's game against Boston.

Thompson logged 14 minutes Tuesday against the Bucks, scoring eight points with five rebounds, one assist and one block. However, he's not cleared for back-to-backs yet, so the Pistons will hold him out for injury maintenance. Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio are candidates to pick up a few minutes in Thompson's absence.

