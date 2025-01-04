Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Thompson is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The Pistons will be tweaking their lineup for this matchup and Thompson will enter the starting unit, presumably to handle the defensive assignment of Anthony Edwards. Thompson is averaging 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

