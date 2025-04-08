Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Very productive despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 9:22am

Thompson closed with 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to the Kings.

Thompson continues to showcase his upside in nine-category formats for his ability to contribute across the stat sheet. He leads the Pistons in that regard over his last seven games, posting third-round value with 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
