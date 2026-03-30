Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Thompson (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Thompson will shake off his questionable tag for the front end of this back-to-back set. With that in mind, he could be a candidate for a maintenance day Tuesday against the Raptors.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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