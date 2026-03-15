Ausar Thompson News: Will play Sunday
Thompson (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
As expected, Thompson has been upgraded from probable to available and will end a five-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. In seven outings before picking up the injury, Thompson averaged 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.1 minutes per contest.
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