Austin Reaves Injury: Another absence coming
Reaves (pelvis) will not play Wednesday versus Miami, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Reaves will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a bruised left pelvis. Partaking in part of Wednesday's shootaround gives him a shot to return to action Friday versus Atlanta, which would provide a boost to a Lakers offense averaging just 92.7 points across the last three contests.
