Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Reaves (pelvis) will not play Wednesday versus Miami, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reaves will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a bruised left pelvis. Partaking in part of Wednesday's shootaround gives him a shot to return to action Friday versus Atlanta, which would provide a boost to a Lakers offense averaging just 92.7 points across the last three contests.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
