Austin Reaves Injury: Banged up after Sunday's win

Reaves checked out of Sunday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers with 3:40 remaining in the fourth quarter after banging knees with another player, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. He said after the game that he expects to play in the Lakers' next contest Tuesday versus the Wizards.

Reaves had a subpar outing prior to leaving the contest, finishing with 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block while turning the ball over five times in 34 minutes. Though the injury scare resulted in him asking out of the game early, Reaves seems to have avoided anything serious. Fantasy managers will still want to keep close tabs on Reaves' status heading into Tuesday.