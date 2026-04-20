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Austin Reaves Injury: Confirmed out for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Reaves (oblique) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Rockets.

Reaves has missed the past six games due to a left oblique strain and will remain sidelined, as expected, while the Lakers look to extend their series lead to 2-0. An update on Reaves and Luka Doncic's (hamstring) status and potential return is expected in the coming days, but for now Los Angeles will continue to lean on Luke Kennard, who poured in 27 points in the Game 1 victory.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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