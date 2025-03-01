Austin Reaves Injury: Considered day-to-day

Reaves (calf) is day-to-day after an MRI on his right calf revealed no serious injury Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Reaves played only nine minutes during Friday's win over the Clippers due to right calf soreness, and while it appears he's avoided a worst-case scenario, his status moving forward remains unclear. He can be considered questionable for Sunday's rematch against the Clippers.