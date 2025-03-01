Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Reaves (calf) is day-to-day after an MRI on his right calf revealed no serious injury Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Reaves played only nine minutes during Friday's win over the Clippers due to right calf soreness, and while it appears he's avoided a worst-case scenario, his status moving forward remains unclear. He can be considered questionable for Sunday's rematch against the Clippers.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
