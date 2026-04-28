Austin Reaves Injury: Could be back for Game 5

The Lakers are optimistic Reaves (oblique) will be available to play Wednesday in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series versus the Rockets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Reaves had been officially listed as questionable for both of the previous two contests before being ruled out, but the 27-year-old looks like he could have a more realistic chance at being able to suit up in Game 5. According to Charania, Reaves has progressed in his rehab from a Grade 2 left oblique strain over the past 1-to-2 weeks, moving on from taking part in 1-on-1 workouts to being integrated in larger group scrimmages. Given that he hasn't played since April 2 due to the injury, Reaves could have his minutes monitored carefully if he's ultimately given the green light to play Wednesday.