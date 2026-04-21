Austin Reaves Injury: Could return later in quarterfinals

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday on NBA Today that Reaves (oblique) is on track to return late during the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Rockets.

Reaves, who is further along than Luka Doncic (hamstring) in their respective rehab processes, has begun 1-on-1 on-court work but still needs to progress to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 activities. Reaves might be more likely to return if the Lakers advance to the second round, but it sounds like the door is open for him to get back into the lineup later this series. In the meantime, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart will try to help pick up the slack in the backcourt.