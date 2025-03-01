Austin Reaves Injury: Day-to-day, doubtful for Sunday

Reaves (calf) is considered day-to-day after an MRI on Saturday, but he's doubtful for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Reaves played only nine minutes during Friday's win over the Clippers before being ruled out due to right calf soreness and will likely be sidelined for Sunday's rematch. In his absence, Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin and Dalton Knecht should see a significant boost in playing time.