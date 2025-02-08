Austin Reaves Injury: Good to go Saturday vs. Indiana

Reaves (elbow) has been cleared to play against the Pacers on Saturday, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Reaves appeared on Friday's injury report due to a left elbow contusion that he likely suffered during the Lakers' 120-112 win over the Warriors on Thursday. He was able to get through pregame warmups without any setbacks, and he's done enough to be given the green light to play Saturday. Reaves should be the focal point of the Lakers' offense as LeBron James (ankle) and Luka Doncic (calf) are not playing.